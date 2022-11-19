Video
University’s work not only teaching, awarding degrees: Hasan

57th Chattogram University Day observed

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addresses the 57th Chattogram University Day celebration programme on the University campus on Friday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: The 57th Chattogram University (CU) Day celebrated with various events including a joyous procession, discussions and cultural events on Friday.
CU Vice-Chancellor Dr Shireen Akhtar inaugurated the University Day programme by cutting a cake with Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday morning.
Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Hasan Mahmud said, 'University's work is not only teaching and awarding degrees. The function of the university is to practice knowledge and to link the practice of that knowledge to the world. After 57 years of Chattogram University, today we have to think how much it has been able to connect the world with knowledge and how much more needs to be done."
VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar said, "Chattogram University has played an important role in creating qualified and enlightened human resources with multi-dimensional skills in the country. To continue this trend, the present administration of CU is working tirelessly in terms of honesty, transparency and accountability."
Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Benu Kumar Dey, President of Chattogram University Alumni Association and former Chief Secretary to Prime Minister Abdul Karim and General Secretary of CU Alumni Association and Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam were also present on the occasion. Chattogram University Bangabandhu Chair Professor Dr Muntasir Mamun presented the paper in the discussion meeting.


