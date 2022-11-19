DMP arrests 27 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 27 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of November 17 to 6:00am Friday, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized a huge amount of drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 2,630 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 9 grams and 55 puria (small packet) of heroin and 52.570 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possessions, the release added.

Police filed 20 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS













