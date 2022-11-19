ICT Div cancels 17 including Digital World mega progs to cut costs

ICT Division cancelled 17 activations including Digital World mega programme to save around Tk 400 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said Thursday "We have cancelled 17 programmes to save money in the line with government decision to cut expense. Besides, from budget of the previous events, we will send back Tk 400 million to the finance division."

Minister Palak appeared press on virtual platform as the department came under criticism of holding mega events including International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) amid government decision to cut expense for economic situation.

"The decision of holding ICPC was taken in 2016 and approved in 2017. We are now facing setback with changing global situation. There was budget of Tk 400 million for ICPC. But we don't expense this. Only one ambassador night held from fund of BCC," Minister explained.

ICT Division wrote to Finance Ministry for issuing Tk 750 million against 19 programmes in a letter sent on September 19.

There was formulated the budget for 19 programmes at a meeting with State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak in chair on August 23.

Of 19 events, ICT Division has already organised 2 programmes including ICPC with a budget of Tk 400 million and expensed Tk 70 million in celebration of birthday of Sheikh Russell. State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak denied the expenses in ICPC event from revenue budget.

"There was held an ambassador night from budget of Bangladesh Computer Council. There are many dues of ICPC. We have stopped all tender process. However, we have decided to return the fund to finance ministry," said Palak.

State Minister confirmed the cancellation of upcoming mega event of Digital World on December 8 to 12 with a budget of Tk 160 million.













