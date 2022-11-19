ACC to sue DPBC engr Sattar, wife, son 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has taken decision to file a case against the Dhaka Power Distribution Company's (DPDC) Executive Engineer Abdur Sattar, his wife Ferdousi Sattar and son Sakhawat Hossain for earning illegal money, according to the ACC sources.

After completion of primary investigation, the ACC has taken decision to file the case against them. Investigation Officer Altaf Hossain, an assistant director of the anti-graft body, has investigated the allegation against the DPDC official.

Former executive engineer DPDC's of Demra region Sattar is now serving in a project of the DPDC at Banani in Dhaka.

Altaf Hossain told media that during investigation, Sattar couldn't reply satisfactorily about his properties he earned during his service period. He informed the investigation team that he has earned the money from the business farm he owned himself.











