Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:32 PM
Editorial

The world with eight billion people plus

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022

The world with eight billion people plus

The world with eight billion people plus

The most talked about news today is the world's population to have stepped into eight billion. Though such a milestone can spark mixed reactions among experts over whether it will be a blessing or a burden for the planet Earth, we believe it to be the normal course of natural law. And now it remains to be seen how the world responds to the newer challenges stemmed from new demographic realities.

Although population growth is a natural course, its direct and indirect implications in a world full of discrimination of wealth and income, one fifth of which is concentrated in the hands of one percent people, cannot be understated. And if this inequality persists, we fear, more population will only invite more wars and unhealthy competition triggering more climate vulnerability and food insecurity.

However, the phenomenal growth has been ascribed to a longer average life expectancy, way better and more accessible healthcare and nutrition, and tall fertility rates.

Whereas usually the most elevated number of people to have ever existed at the same time on globe, it is additionally true that, after the top in the early 1960s, the population development rate decelerated essentially; it right now stands at less than one percent per year. The UN projects that world population will crest at 10.4 billion within the 2080s, and stay to a great extent stagnant around that number till 2100.

Rapid population growth also means more people vying for scarce water resources, already deemed to be a threat for third world war.

Many countries in the world have negative growth in population and are facing a crisis of manpower. But with a large young population, Bangladesh can develop its human resources. If it does so, it can take advantage of the manpower crisis in other parts of the world and the country can be a source of manpower export. This will result in increased remittances and benefit the economy.

However, the size of the ageing population in Bangladesh is growing and so, managing the demographic should be given special attention. Earlier, the country gave importance to youth and adolescents. The number of people in the ageing population was over 1.53 crore in the latest census, which is around 9.28 percent of the total population of 16.51 crore. In the 2011 census, this group constituted 7.48 percent of the population.

The relationship between population growth and sustainable development is complex and multidimensional. Conversely, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to health, education and gender equality, will contribute to reducing fertility levels and slowing global population growth.

Population is not the problem, the way we consume is the problem - let's change our consumption patterns. The growth will definitely have more impact on the environment and economic development.



The world with eight billion people plus
