Our dependence on Indian medical

There are many reasons as to why a very high number of patients from Bangladesh go to India for their treatment. India is home to a large number of top notch JCI accredited hospitals and NABH certified medical service providers along with globally renowned and internationally acclaimed doctors and medical professionals which cater to the needs of a close to a million of International patients who choose India for their treatment needs. The medical treatments available in India are of better quality and high affordable as compared to other global healthcare destinations around the world. People visiting India save upto 80% on the cost of what they would otherwise end up paying in USA, Singapore and Turkey to count a few only. India tops the chart when it comes to offering high quality and low cost treatments options worldwide and beats any and every country on these indicators.

