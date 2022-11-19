Applicability of exchange rate theory of illiquid market

Outward remittances are reported to have faced problems. This is due to liquidity crunch in foreign exchange market of the country. It is created out of mismatch between inflows and outflows. External sector is now an inevitable part of the national economy. There are different sources of inflows - current and capital nature in particular. Exports of goods and services, and remittances sent by Bangladeshis working abroad are part of current transactions with different names like trade, transfer payments, etc.



On the other hand, investment from external sources in the form of equity and loans is constituted as capital flows. In the same way, outward remittances are moved under these very two windows. For the last decades, Bangladesh achieved development to a greater extent, leading the country upgraded from LDC status. The visible development is found in import substitution industries established by both domestic and foreign investments. The industries support to refrain from imports of finished goods. But they cannot phase out complete shut-down of imports, inputs need to be imported. Foreign investment requires, on the other hand, outward remittances on account of service charges without limiting to remittances for payments of year-end profits and dividends.



Local currency of our country cannot support payments required for outward remittances, as international currencies like US dollar Euro can do. Currencies useable globally are necessary for settlement of cross border payments. Inflows in the currencies support outward remittances.



As said earlier, it is inevitable to depend on external sector at every step to retain the upward trend of living standard. Otherwise, inward looking move is to be adopted for survival - subsistence way of living. Current flows from exports and services including transfer payments cannot support current outflows on account of imports and other services, factor payments, transfer payments. Mismatch prevails since long in the market.



However, the difference started to be narrow, plugging in through capital inflows. At that time, current account transactions became convertible. It means that payments of different current transactions like imports and services are permissible without permission from central bank. The convertible system stated in early nineties of last century. But adverse impact was observed at post covid situation with production loss, fuelled by war.



The position between current inflows and outflows is negatively larger compared to any other time of historical record. Negative position results in excessive demand of foreign currency. The ultimate efficacy goes to exchange rate with Taka depreciated to a larger extent.



Whatever the situation is with regards to inflows, outward remittances need to be met for settlement of payments against imports from basic needs of fuels, intermediate goods, capital goods to non-essential finished goods. Due to development of import substitution industries, imports of non-essential items are observed at reducing trend. But such decline does not indicate reduction of imports for all cases. Outward remittances are a must for meeting valid needs. The question comes - 'how' to meet the liquidity needs.



Normally exports and transfer payments on account of wage remittances support payment needs. The windows for the flows need to be made wider so that size of inflows becomes bigger to meet the requirements. To do so, exporters are in need of different supports both from fiscal and monetary point of view. It is observed exporters are facilitated with export incentives. As a part of monetary support, exporters are benefitted in the form of loans at low cost, refinancing facilities, import payment settlement by export proceeds, retention of export proceeds in foreign currency accounts, exchange rate benefits. On the other hand, better exchange rate supports to increase wage remittances.

Text books cite the concept of market failures. To cope up with the market volatility, central bank through banks' associations sets exchange rates. Two rates are found set - rate for inward remittances by exchange houses and rate for remittances by banking channel. The former is basically for remittances sent by Bangladeshis working abroad. The later is for business remittances, major of which is export proceeds. Exporters are regulatorily bound to repatriate export proceeds within specified period. Failure to do so, they face problems with regards to different facilities like customs bond, cash incentives, refinancing from central bank and so on. As such, they are bound to encash their receipts at rates applied by banks, no option is available before them like sales of export proceeds to other banks at higher rate.



The set rate is like a situation in which non-market economy operates. But wage earners are not bound to send their money home. Since their income is earned abroad, naturally they can retain the same abroad. Their income is accounted for in national income while on repatriation into Bangladesh. Their income can be placed in Bangladesh as investment in permissible sectors which is repairable abroad with income. The exchange rate set by banks seems to be insensitive for being attractive to Bangladeshis working abroad. The slow trend indicates deferral of remittances if otherwise not used.



Text books and non-state organizations say that floating exchange rate system autopilots market - depreciation of local currency facilitates inflows and discourages outflows. Market becomes stabilized at an acceptable point. As said earlier, imports for import substitution industries are inevitable. No way is available to phase out import unless industrial operation is stopped. Stoppage, on the other hand, needs import of finished goods. Due to liquidity crunch in foreign currency, demand for inputs will never reduced, whatever theories and other concerned say. Rather stoppage will lead to lose economic weight of the country, resulting in unemployment. Hence, it is a big question whether exchange rate theory works in the context of Bangladesh economy. Theories are born in countries whose currencies dominate global transactions. One size does not fit for all. Same is true for Bangladesh. Depreciation in local currencies cannot rein imports; rather negative impacts are inevitable for the economy.



Presently there is an unusual situation prevailing in foreign exchange market. Importers are reported to have faced non-cooperation from banks to execute import trade. Banks are refusing transactions with a negative tone on excuse of unavailability of foreign currency. Really market is in dry situation, indication of which is available in balance of payments. The market needs liquidity support. Central bank is supporting regularly for imports of the Government by state owned banks. But how private imports are to be supported is a question. The simple solution is to increase inward remittances on account of exports, wage remittances, or by way of foreign investment or foreign loans. Until inflows start rebounding, loans are a solution. But loans are subject to regulatory approval. Alternatives are required to be found out.



Banks operate globally through banking relations with their counterparts which offer different services like import payment confirmation, trade credit, foreign currency clearing services, etc. Bangladeshi banks maintain transactional accounts abroad. Counterpart banks can also maintain accounts in Taka or in foreign currency in Bangladesh.



In the current situation, banks should be allowed to establish credit lines with their counterparts for settlement of payments with interest at prevailing market rate. In this case, banks may need to provide different types of collaterals which should be allowed for coping up with the situation. On the other hand, exchange rate needs to be reviewed to make it attractive for remitters abroad. Otherwise liquidity crunch may be the outcome of polycrisis.

