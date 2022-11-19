Video
Home Countryside

4 men electrocuted in four districts

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Four men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Naogaon, Lalmonirhat and Sunamganj, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A sexagenarian man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Joyen Uddin, 60, son of Afaz Uddin, a resident of Kalarchar Karigar Village under Narayanpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Joyen Uddin came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while he was cutting down a branch of a tree nearby the house. At that time, he fell off the ground and died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kochakata Police Station (PS) Golam Mortuza confirmed the incident.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man has been electrocuted and another injured in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 27, son of late Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Mongolia Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.
The injured person is Md Khorshed Ali, 45, son of late Keramat Ali of the area.
Local sources said four to people including Shariful were catching fish in a pond in the area in the morning. At that time, Shariful came in contact with a live electric wire on the bank of the pond accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.
Khorshed Ali also received injuries as he came forward to save Shariful.
He was admitted to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex.
Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint from the deceased's family members is received in this regard.
LALMONIRHAT: A young man was electrocuted in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 20, son of Nayeb Ali, a resident of Gaddimari area in the upazila.
It was learnt that Ashraful came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was repairing a broken electricity bamboo pole in the area, which left him critically injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ashraful dead.
SUNAMGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Shalla Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Raju Mia, 18, son of Monsur Ali, a resident of Bangaon Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.
It was learnt that the boy came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in an under construction building in the Upazila Parishad area, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Shalla Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


