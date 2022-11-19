Video
Home Countryside

Two to die in murder cases

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to death in different murder cases in two districts- Noakhali and Rangpur.
NOAKHALI: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Subarnachar Upazila in 2017.
Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Samsuddin Khaled handed down the verdict.
The condemned convicted is Md Millat, 35, a resident of Purba Charmajid Village under Charbata Union in the upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000.
Mortuza Ali, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, on March 2, 2017, Milat killed his wife Kohinur Begum due to a family feud and buried her in his room, and fled away.
Later on, the deceased's relatives came and recovered the body of Kohinur from the room.
On the next day, the deceased's brother Belal Uddin filed a case with Charjabbar Police Station (PS) as the plaintiff.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.
On Thursday, the court delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of 18 witnesses.
RANGPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Dhap Mohammadpur Atiatari area in the city in 2017 over dowry.
Rangpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mostafa Kamal handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convict is Sohel Rana, a resident of Dhap Mohammadpur Atiatari area in the city. The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.
PP of the court Khandaker Rafiq Hasnain confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Sohel strangled his wife Parveen to death on June 27, 2017, and left the body in a jute field over dowry.
A case was filed by the deceased's father Suja Mia with Rangpur Kotwali PS accusing Sohel in this regard.
Later on, Sohel gave a confessional statement about his involvement in the murder after police had produced him before the court.


