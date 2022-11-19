Six found dead in five districts

Six people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Jhenidah, Naogaon, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Natore, in four days.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the body of a man from a mahogany garden in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Uddin, 35, son of Nabis Uddin, a resident of Bhalki Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Harinakundu Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam said some farmers spotted the body of Jasim Uddin lying on the ground wrapped with a wire in a mahogany garden adjacent to Bhalki Bazar in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

OC Saiful Islam further said police assumed that Jasim Uddin might have been strangled to death by miscreants.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from an eucalyptus garden in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Munsur Rahman, 40, son of Badar Uddin Kabiraz, a resident of Goalmanda Shilalpara Village under Nurulyabad Union in the upazila. He was a chanachur seller.

The deceased's father Badar Uddin Kabiraz said one Jahangir Alam, son of Saheb Ali of Kalikapur Village, called Munsur out of the house at around 9pm on Tuesday. Munsur had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body lying at a eucalyptus garden owned by one Intaz Ali in Goalmanda area at around 10:30am on Wednesday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that Munsur Rahman might have been murdered over previous enmity.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Manda PS OC Nur-a-Alam Siddiquee, BPM, confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Two women were found dead in separate incidents in Bagha and Puthia upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

Police recovered the body of a housewife from Bagha Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Khadeza Khatun Sagori, 18, wife of Imon Ali, a resident of Amarpur Village under Bausha Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Sagar Ali of Santahar Municipality in Bogura. She got married with Imon Ali about nine months back.

Police sources said Khadeza Khatun was found dead in her husband's house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 4:30pm and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its throat.

The deceased's husband claimed that Khadeza electrocuted at noon while she was cooking at the kitchen in the house.

Meanwhile, the deceased's mother Parvin Begum alleged that her daughter might have been murdered as there was an injury mark found on her throat.

Sub-Inspector of Bagha PS Abdul Aziz confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Banya Khatun, 35, wife of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Dangapara Village under Jeupara Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the housewife hanging from a window in her house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Puthia PS OC Suhrawardy Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from a paddy field in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Manik, 32, son of Idris Ali, hailed from Syedpur Upazila of Nilphamari District.

Local resident Russel said he spotted the body of Manik lying in a paddy field when he along with his other friends was going to Parbatipur Railway Station.

He, later, made a phone call to national emergency number 999 and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's sister Shilpi Banu said her brother quarrelled with his wife since their marriage. However, Manik went out of the house on Monday afternoon following this, and was missing till then.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from under the Godai Railway Bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Dewan, 16, son of Belal Dewan, a resident of Madonhat Buridaha Village under Sadar Upazila in the district. He participated in the SSC examination from a high school in the area this year.

Natore Sadar PS OC Nasim Ahmed said Ruhul went out of the house on Sunday, but did not return. He had been missing since then. The family members of Ruhul searched him for long, but could not find.

Later on, locals spotted the body of teenage boy lying under the Godai Railway Bridge in Biprobelghoria Village of Sadar Upazila on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body was, later, identified as the body of Ruhul Dewan by the deceased's family members.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.











