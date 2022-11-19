Dry fish output likely to decrease in Sirajganj



The photo shows fish being dried in Sirajganj. photo: observer

According to field sources, Chalanbeel has dried up mostly; tumultuous water is no longer flowing. Only there is water in big canals at the lower segments of the wetland, and fishing is very poorly going on in these by different local fishing nets and polo (bamboo-made fish catching trap). There have been erected temporary Chatals along the canals, made of bamboos, for drying their collected fishes.

Also the dry fish industry in Sirajganj is not expanding at the expected growth-rate due to lack of necessary drying system, preserving management and adequate government patronization. Dry fish is still being produced by using traditional system.

Dry fish producers are not getting expected prices. The government is missing full revenue from the dry fish producing fishing families in the northern district.

Local sources said, in the Chalanbeel areas that included Raiganj, Tarash and Ullapara upazilas, already labourers are passing busy time in dry fish Chatals, erected along both sides of Haatikumrul-Bonpara highway, at Mohanpur, Borobangala and Udhunia unions of Ullapra.

Fishes like chela, chang, punti, batasi, chapila, khalisha, mola, taaki, eel fish, shoal, boal, gozar, magur (catfish), shing (stinging cat fish), and koi (climbing fish) are being dried.

Every year the dry fish production begins in the end of October and continues till first week of March.

After drying, dry fishes are marketed to different districts including Dhaka, Sayedpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Dinajpur and Rangpur.

On quality basis, per maund dry fish sells at Tk 15,000 to 20,000 at the wholesale level.

But this year raw fishes are not adequate while the number of Chatals has also come down. That is why, dry fish production is apprehended less.

Dry traders said, punti fish is selling at Tk 130-200 per kg, chanda at Tk 80-80, bele at Tk 300, and khalisha at Tk 150.

A 15 kg dry fish is produced from 40 kg raw fish. Dry fishes are selling at Tk 15,000 to 20,000 per maund at the wholesale level. It requires one month for marketing after fishes taken to Chatals.

Fisher Aynal Haq of Boropangasi area in Ullapara Upazila said, this time fishes are caught hugely , and these are sold to dry fish producers.

Local men and women are used to work in these Chatals. Labourers work in fish drying Chatal yards for six months. Usually over 70 Chatals were drying fishes every year in the region. More than 200 men and women would work in these Chatal yards.

Live fishes are not so available this year. That is why dry fish is being produced on only 25 Chatals.

Leasee Mohammad Ali of Mahishluti Fish Warehouse at Tarash said, freshwater dry fishes of Chalanbeel are tasty; but fishes are decreasing day by day in the beel; dry fish demand is increasing at home and abroad.

That is why, he added, it is necessary to enhance fish production, produce high quality dry fish, and training on preservation. If so, it will be possible to earn foreign currencies, he maintained.

District Fisheries Officer Shahinur Rahman said, "We're considering to provide training and financial assistance to Chatal owners in order to ensure quality of the dry fish."

The dry fish production came down by 235 tonnes in the last season, and it is likely to decrease a little this season too because of raw fish crisis, he further said.

Local MP Tanvir Imam said, dry fish of Sirajganh has demand at home and abroad; to ensure modern system-based dry fish production and keep up quality, skill-training is being managed for dry fish makers.

Besides, the lawmaker added, a plan to build a modern preservation centre has been undertaken at Salanga for storing dry fish. It will benefit them, he maintained.











SIRAJGANJ, Nov 18: Fish crisis in Chalanbeel is apprehended to hit dry fish production in the district.According to field sources, Chalanbeel has dried up mostly; tumultuous water is no longer flowing. Only there is water in big canals at the lower segments of the wetland, and fishing is very poorly going on in these by different local fishing nets and polo (bamboo-made fish catching trap). There have been erected temporary Chatals along the canals, made of bamboos, for drying their collected fishes.Also the dry fish industry in Sirajganj is not expanding at the expected growth-rate due to lack of necessary drying system, preserving management and adequate government patronization. Dry fish is still being produced by using traditional system.Dry fish producers are not getting expected prices. The government is missing full revenue from the dry fish producing fishing families in the northern district.Local sources said, in the Chalanbeel areas that included Raiganj, Tarash and Ullapara upazilas, already labourers are passing busy time in dry fish Chatals, erected along both sides of Haatikumrul-Bonpara highway, at Mohanpur, Borobangala and Udhunia unions of Ullapra.Fishes like chela, chang, punti, batasi, chapila, khalisha, mola, taaki, eel fish, shoal, boal, gozar, magur (catfish), shing (stinging cat fish), and koi (climbing fish) are being dried.Every year the dry fish production begins in the end of October and continues till first week of March.After drying, dry fishes are marketed to different districts including Dhaka, Sayedpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Dinajpur and Rangpur.On quality basis, per maund dry fish sells at Tk 15,000 to 20,000 at the wholesale level.But this year raw fishes are not adequate while the number of Chatals has also come down. That is why, dry fish production is apprehended less.Dry traders said, punti fish is selling at Tk 130-200 per kg, chanda at Tk 80-80, bele at Tk 300, and khalisha at Tk 150.A 15 kg dry fish is produced from 40 kg raw fish. Dry fishes are selling at Tk 15,000 to 20,000 per maund at the wholesale level. It requires one month for marketing after fishes taken to Chatals.Fisher Aynal Haq of Boropangasi area in Ullapara Upazila said, this time fishes are caught hugely , and these are sold to dry fish producers.Local men and women are used to work in these Chatals. Labourers work in fish drying Chatal yards for six months. Usually over 70 Chatals were drying fishes every year in the region. More than 200 men and women would work in these Chatal yards.Live fishes are not so available this year. That is why dry fish is being produced on only 25 Chatals.Leasee Mohammad Ali of Mahishluti Fish Warehouse at Tarash said, freshwater dry fishes of Chalanbeel are tasty; but fishes are decreasing day by day in the beel; dry fish demand is increasing at home and abroad.That is why, he added, it is necessary to enhance fish production, produce high quality dry fish, and training on preservation. If so, it will be possible to earn foreign currencies, he maintained.District Fisheries Officer Shahinur Rahman said, "We're considering to provide training and financial assistance to Chatal owners in order to ensure quality of the dry fish."The dry fish production came down by 235 tonnes in the last season, and it is likely to decrease a little this season too because of raw fish crisis, he further said.Local MP Tanvir Imam said, dry fish of Sirajganh has demand at home and abroad; to ensure modern system-based dry fish production and keep up quality, skill-training is being managed for dry fish makers.Besides, the lawmaker added, a plan to build a modern preservation centre has been undertaken at Salanga for storing dry fish. It will benefit them, he maintained.