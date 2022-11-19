116 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 116 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Gazipur, Panchagarh, Bagerhat and Satkhira, in recent times.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police arrested a managing director of an NGO along with arms from Gomastapur Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested man is Masud Rana, 35, is the managing director of Madhumati Group.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Mahbub Alam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Astar Rahman Toll Plaza at around 11 am and arrested Masud along with arms.

A case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 94 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, nabbed 32 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining 17 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 have arrested two people along with five one-shooter guns during a raid in the city.

They were arrested from Khujapur area under Motihar PS in the city at around 2 am on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Haider Ali, 28, and Munna Islam, 22.

According to RAB-5 sources, on information, a team of the elite force conducted an operation in Bihari field of Khujapur Village at early hours, and arrested the duo along with arms.

A case under the Arms Act has been filed against the accused with Motihar PS in this regard.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police nabbed 21 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, DB Police, in a drive, arrested 12 people on charge of gambling from Boalia PS area in the city early Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Md Kalu, 35, Md Shafi, 38, Md Shishir, 32, Md Swapon, 32, Md Ripon, 37, Alak Sarker, 28, Md Sohag, 27, Amor Ali, 38, Md Rocky, 35, Kawsar Ali, 44, Md Juwel, 28, and Shafiqul Islam, 48.

Deputy Commissioner of RMP DB Police Arefin Juwel said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the bank of the Kharbona River under Boalia PS in the city at around 12:30am, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

DB Police also recovered five sets of playing cards and Tk 20,310 in cash from their possession during the drive.

Legal action was taken against the arrested in this regard, the police official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of drugs was also recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested seven members of a juvenile gang in the district town on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Obaidul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Ujjal Hossain, Sujon Hasan and Miraz Hossain, residents of Chakshyam area; and Ariful Islam and Russell Saju, residents of Khanjanpur Uttar Para area in the town.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chakshyam area at around 10:30pm, and arrested them red-handed while they were consuming drugs.

The arrested persons are active member of a juvenile gang, and have been involved in several criminal activities in the district town for long.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

GAZIPUR: Police detained two people along with 300 sacks of rice for the open market sale (OMS) from a shop in the city area on Monday night.

The detained persons are shop owner Saiful Islam Swapon, a resident of Shimultoli area in the city, and his assistant Afzal Hossain.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at the shop in Chattar Bazar area at night and found a total of 300 sacks of OMS rice, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gazipur Sadar PS Ariful Islam.

Later on, the team detained shop owner Swapon and his assistant Afazal, and seized the rice.

Legal steps would be taken following verification over the matter, the SI added.

PANCHAGARH: Police detained two passengers along with arms from a Dhaka-bound bus in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The detained persons are Masum Kalam Masum, 57, and Ahsan Habib, hail from Bogura District.

Debiganj PS OC Jamal Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at a bus of 'Nabil Paribahan' in Gazkati Bazar area at around 11 pm and detained the duo along with the arms.

He said a pistol, eight rounds of bullet and a foreign knife were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, the detained people showed photocopies of their arms licenses.

However, everything is being verified including the authenticity of these documents, said OC Jamal.

Legal action will be taken after the verification, the police official added.

BAGERHAT: Nine persons including the prime accused in Swechchasebak Dal leader Nure Alam Tanu Bhuiya murder case in the district have been arrested from Indurkani Upazila of Pirojpur District on Saturday night.

The arrestees persons are: Farid Sheikh, 28, prime accused and son of Tutul Sheikh, Manir, 26, son of Jamal Mistri, Ratul, 27, son of Ali Akbar, Sirajul, 27, son of Sobhan, Alamin, 30, son of Esmail, Sumon, 26, son of Rustam Ali, Mukul Sheikh, 53, son of Moslem Sheikh, Kabir, 50, son of Sobhan Sheikh and Sohagh, 25. All of them are residents of Bagerhat District Town.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police, RAB and DB conducted a drive and arrested them at night, said Superintend of Bagerhat Police (SP) KM Ariful Haque while speaking at a press briefing on Sunday.

Most of the arrestees confessed to their involvement in the killing, he said.

All of them will be produced before Bagerhat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking to place them on a seven-day remand, the SP added.

Earlier, Nure Alam, general secretary of Bagerhat Unit Swechchasebak Dal, was shot dead following an enmity over establishing supremacy and previous enmity.

Police recovered a pistol, a magazine and a bullet used during the killing from the possession of the arrestees.

Later on Saturday, a murder case was filed against 17 identified people and 7 to 8 unidentified people with Bagerhat Model PS.

SATKHIRA: Members of RAB-6 members arrested a person along with a firearm from Patkelghata PS area in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Sukumar Das, 65, a resident of Patkelghata area in the district.

RAB-6 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Satkhira Camp conducted a drive in Khalishkhali area under Patkelghata PS at night, and arrested Sukumar Das along with a firearm.

The elite force members recovered one shooter gun and 4 rounds of bullets from his possession at that time.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Patkelghata PS, the arrested man was handed over to police, the RAB sources added.















