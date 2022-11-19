Video
Home Countryside

Nine Bir Nibas ready for opening at Gouripur

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

One of the nine newly built Bir Nibas for poor freedom fighters in Gouripur Upazila. photo: observer

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Nov 18: In the first phase, nine Bir Nibas (houses) for poor freedom fighters (FFs) are ready for opening in Gouripur Upazila of the district.  
As gift from the Prime Minister on the occasion of Mujib year, these houses have been built for nine poor FF families in the upazila.
Those who have received Bir Nibas are Abdus Sahid of Nakshinagar Village at Maoha Union No. 4, A Jalil of Gajander Village at Gouripur Union No. 2, A Jalil of Paltipara Village at Sahnati Union No. 5, Idris Ali of Khan Para Village at Bhangnamari Union No. 9, No. 7 Ramgopalpur Union's  A. Rahman, No. 1 Freedom fighter Dulal Saha of Mailakanda village of Mailakanda Union, No. 3 Freedom fighter of Sulpai village (present Mahishwaran village) of Achintapur Union died Tota Mia, No. 6 Freedom fighter of Mirakanda village of Bokainagar Union died Kazi Nizam Uddin, No. 5 of Sahnati Union A. Latif, a brave freedom fighter of Patrail village, is dead.It is known that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate the Bir Niwas built across the country. After that, the built heroic residences will be handed over to the families of the freedom fighters.
The news of the completion of these Bir Nibas is creating happiness among FF families.
Members of the freedom fighting families are eagerly waiting to receive their new houses.
According to field sources, the government will gradually build more Bir Nibas for solving housing problem of all FFs.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Hasan Maruf inspected the Bir Nibas on November 12. At that time, FF commander of the upazila Abdur Rahim, Project Implementation Officer Sohel Rana Pappu, Deputy Assistant Engineer of the project Md Rakibul Islam were present.
The government finalised the list of names of poor FFs in each upazila through the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
Each Bir Nibas has three bed rooms, one guest room, two bathrooms, and a kitchen room with good drinking water system.
Upazila project implementation officer said, the cost for the construction of each hero residence has been estimated at 14.10 lakhs.
UNO said, Bir Nibas is a special gift of  the Prime Minister for the freedom fighters on the occasion of the Mujib Year.


