Educational institutes get computers in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Nov 18: Computers were distributed as teaching aids among various educational institutes in Hili under Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

These computers were provided under the funding of Upazila Management and Development Project and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Hakimpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Harun Ur Rashid Harun distributed these as the chief guest at the Upazila Parishad.

Hakimpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Noor Alam, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Borhan Uddin, Municipal Mayor Jamil Hossain Chalanta, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Shahinur Reza Shahin, Chatni Rautara GM Fazil Madrasa Principal Nurul Islam, Rikabi Chakchaka Alim Madrasa Acting Principal Mahabur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.











