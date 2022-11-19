Workshop on drug abuse held in Bhola

BHOLA, Nov 18: A workshop on preventing the abuse of drugs was held in the district on Wednesday to formulate comprehensive action plans for building social movements against the drugs.

Bhola District and Sadar Upazila administrations along with the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) hosted the day-long programme held in the deputy commissioner's (DC) meeting room.

DC Md Tawfiq Elahi joined the workshop as the chief guest while Additional DC Bibek Sarkar was in the chair.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saiful Islam, DNC District Deputy Director AKM Didarul Alam, Bhola Press Club President M Habibur Rahman and veteran journalist MA Taher, among others, were also present on the occasion.











