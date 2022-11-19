Video
Saturday, 19 November, 2022
Home Countryside

Digital Innovation Fair held in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Nov 18: The two-day long Digital Innovation Fair began in the district.  
Minister for the Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as the chief guest, inaugurated the fair on Pirojpur Government High School premises in the town on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Jahedur Rahman presided over the inaugural function.
Superintended of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman, Additional DC Madhbi Roy, Joint Director of NSI Md Abdul Kader, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki and District Education Officer Idris Ali Azizi, among others, were also present at the programme.
A total of 40 stalls including four pavilions have been set up in the fair.
Various government offices, educational institutions, non-government organizations and NGOs took part in the fair.
Meanwhile, seven similar digital innovation fairs have also been organized at upazila level.


