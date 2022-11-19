Malaysians look for leadership in ‘hold-your-nose’ election



Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (C) of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) gestures at a campaign rally with university students on the eve of the 15th general elections in Bera, Malaysia's Pahang state on November 18. photo : AFP

"I'm looking forward to the election," the 19 year old told Al Jazeera. "It's the first time to vote, obviously, but it also symbolises that I'm an adult and can participate in the democratic process."

Chen is one of some 1.4 million Malaysians under the age of 21 who will be able to vote in the general election for the first time - after a new law lowering the voting age to 18 was passed last year.

With little track record about young people's motivations, the addition of millions of new voters thanks to automatic registration, and the emergence of new political parties and coalitions - albeit with familiar faces - the poll is one of the most closely fought, and hardest to predict, in years.

"We have three large coalitions vying for power, and each of these coalitions brings into the arena, sizable support on their own," said Ibrahim Suffian, the co-founder and programme director of the Merdeka Center, a Malaysian survey research company. "Each of these coalitions also does not appear to have the strength to win outright. And then crowding the field are many small parties, some of them with very prominent leaders that could potentially cause upsets in certain places of the country."

At the last election in May 2018, the choice for many voters was clear.

Malaysians were furious about the multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB and angry at the then-government's denial and obfuscation. The scale of the corruption, implicating then-Prime Minister Najib Razak, united the opposition behind a common cause and led to the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) losing power in for the first time since independence.

Malaysians hoped the new government led by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition would preside over a more inclusive Malaysia and move forward on institutional reforms.

Early signs appeared promising.

The cabinet was more reflective of a country where just over 60 percent of the population is ethnic Malay or from an Indigenous background, and where there are large communities of people of Chinese and Indian origin.Pakatan Harapan also embarked on institutional reforms. -ALJAZEERA











