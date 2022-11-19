Imran Khan’s life under threat as per intelligence reports: IHC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said on Friday that as per intelligence reports, there were fears of another attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

He passed the remarks while hearing a petition filed by traders regarding road closures due to the party's protest.

Earlier, Justice Farooq had sought a report from the inspector general of Islamabad police on the petition and directed the interior ministry to devise a strategy to ensure hassle-free protests in Islamabad.

During today's hearing, the judge, quoting intelligence reports submitted in court, said that there was a possibility of another attack on Imran's life.

"It is the responsibility of the government and the state to look into the matter," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party's long march in Punjab's Wazirabad on November 3. A PTI supporter, Moazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including the former premier, were wounded.

'PTI must submit fresh plea for protest'

At the outset of the hearing, the IHC CJ instructed the PTI to submit a fresh plea to the Islamabad administration seeking permission to stage a sit-in in the capital. -DAWN











