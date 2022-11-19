Video
VP Harris tells Asia the US is ‘here to stay’

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

BANGKOK, Nov 18: Vice President Kamala Harris told Asian leaders on Friday that the United States is committed to the region for the long haul, rejecting doubts about its engagement as China expands its clout.
Addressing a summit in Bangkok, Harris called the United States a "proud Pacific power" and said that the longstanding US network of security alliances has allowed Asia to prosper.
"The United States is here to stay," Harris told business leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, also attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Our message is clear: The United States has an enduring economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific, one that is measured not in years, but in decades and generations," she said, using the preferred US term for the Asia-Pacific region.
President Joe Biden's administration has focused on rallying behind allies and Harris will head from Thailand to the Philippines, where she will visit an island near waters increasingly contested by Beijing.
While the United States has taken a firm tone on China, some Asian officials have questioned the level of US economic engagement.
Biden has largely followed his predecessor Donald Trump in turning the page on the era of free-trade agreements, seeing them as unpopular among working-class US voters.    -AFP








