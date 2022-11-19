Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

15 killed in Iraq after gas tank blast triggers building collapse

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

SULAIMANIYAH, Nov 18: Fifteen people died and around a dozen were injured in northern Iraq when a fuel tank exploded, causing a building to collapse, authorities said Friday as search operations ended.
Provincial governor Haval Abu Bakr provided the final toll for Thursday evening's blast in Sulaimaniyah, the second-largest city of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, and declared a day of mourning in the province.
"Most of the victims are women and children," Abu Bakr said, adding that "there are no more bodies under the rubble of the house".
Authorities said the three-story building collapsed after a leak from a liquefied petroleum gas tank used for heating triggered a blast.
Emergency services still searching for survivors had given an earlier toll of 11, but several hours later the city's emergency response chief Saman Nader announced "the end of operations", with 15 bodies found in total.
Local residents had watched on Friday morning as rescue workers, assisted by a backhoe, searched among collapsed bricks and twisted metal.
The explosion shattered the windows and blackened the facade of a neighbouring building.
Bafel Jalal Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in power in Sulaimaniyah, said he would finance the reconstruction of the building and those nearby.
He also said he would cover medical bills of any injured needing care abroad, his party's website said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan
Resource Integration Centre (RIC) takes part in a "Digital Innovative Fair-2022"
Macron rejects ‘confrontation’ as he relaunches Asia strategy
US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch
People gather as firefighters search for victims and survivors under the rubble
15 killed in Iraq after gas tank blast triggers building collapse
Flash floods sweep away houses, cars in Australian town
CIA chief visits Kyiv after warning Moscow over nuclear use


Latest News
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
'Respect gradually shrinking due to activities of some VCs, teachers'
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft