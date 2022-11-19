Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup heat no sweat for England, says Coady

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

DOHA, NOV 18: England defender Conor Coady said Gareth Southgate's team would "embrace" the sweltering conditions in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup opener against Iran on Monday.
Temperatures in Doha have been well over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) this week -- dramatically different from the chilly autumn weather in Europe that the players have just left behind.
The 29-year-old centre-back, speaking after a training session at the team's Al Wakrah base near Doha, admitted the punishing heat was a challenge.
"It was hard this morning," he said. "It was a long session. It was something we needed as a team to get used to, to feel it, to understand it and it's tough."
"It's a World Cup, no matter when it is in the time of the year," he added. "It's in the winter now and we're here in 30-degree heat but we want to enjoy it as much as we can.
"Going out there and over-thinking the heat or thinking it's too hot will get us nowhere so we're going out there to embrace it."
Coady, who has won 10 caps for England, said the players were confident they would do well in Qatar despite a patchy record since reaching the final of last year's delayed Euro 2020, which included relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.
"We know as a team how we want to play, how we want to defend, what we want to do, and the defensive record over the last few years has been absolutely fantastic in terms of how we try to go about it so it's important we keep on focusing on ourselves... we'll be going into the tournament full of confidence."
Leicester's James Maddison did not train on Thursday but Coady played down concerns over the attacking midfielder, who hurt his knee in the Premier League at the weekend.
The England squad later met a group of 17 migrant workers, who played small-sided games of football among themselves before taking penalties against Southgate's men.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France sweat on Benzema, Varane ahead of WC opener
Brazil will only pick Tite successor in January: CBF
Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup
World Cup heat no sweat for England, says Coady
Argentina forward Gonzalez out of World Cup
Qatar 2022- A one-off World Cup fantasy
Ronaldo felt 'provoked' by Ten Hag
Masters cricket carnival begins in Rajshahi


Latest News
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
'Respect gradually shrinking due to activities of some VCs, teachers'
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft