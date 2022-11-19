Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Argentina forward Gonzalez out of World Cup

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

DOHA, NOV 18: Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez suffered an injury in training on Thursday and is out of the World Cup, his country's football federation (AFA) said.
The 24-year-old Fiorentina forward has been replaced by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid.
"In training today, Nicolas Gonzalez tore a muscle and has been withdrawn from the list for the World Cup," the AFA said in a statement.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday after his team thrashed the UAE 5-0 in their final warmup game that "some players are not 100 percent, we have a few small problems".
Gonzalez, 24, was one of the players who sat out the match in Abu Dhabi as Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches.
Argentina face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their first Group C match, followed by Mexico and Poland.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France sweat on Benzema, Varane ahead of WC opener
Brazil will only pick Tite successor in January: CBF
Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup
World Cup heat no sweat for England, says Coady
Argentina forward Gonzalez out of World Cup
Qatar 2022- A one-off World Cup fantasy
Ronaldo felt 'provoked' by Ten Hag
Masters cricket carnival begins in Rajshahi


Latest News
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
'Respect gradually shrinking due to activities of some VCs, teachers'
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft