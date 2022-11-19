Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo felt 'provoked' by Ten Hag

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

MANCHESTER, NOV 18: Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he was "provoked" by a lack of respect from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag when refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.
Ronaldo has been a peripheral figure on the field during Ten Hag's first season in charge.
In the final instalment of an interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo responded to criticism after he refused to come on and left Old Trafford early during United's 2-0 win on October 19.
"I think he did it on purpose," said Ronaldo. "I felt provoked. I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me."
The club responded by suspending the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the Red Devils' next match against Chelsea.
"I think it was a strategy from the club for me to react that way," he added. "I was very, very, very, very disappointed for the communication of Manchester United.
"To be honest, I never had a problem with any club, with any coach and they suspend me three days, which I felt was a lot."
In a statement on Monday, United said they will consider the club's response to the interview once the full facts are established. Former United captain Gary Neville said on Thursday that they now have no option but to rescind Ronaldo's contract, which runs until the end of the season.
The 37-year-old was reportedly keen to leave the club even before the campaign began after United failed to qualify for the Champions League.
Ronaldo said he turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia worth 350 million euros ($364 million) over two seasons and dismissed claims there was a lack of interest from other European clubs.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France sweat on Benzema, Varane ahead of WC opener
Brazil will only pick Tite successor in January: CBF
Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup
World Cup heat no sweat for England, says Coady
Argentina forward Gonzalez out of World Cup
Qatar 2022- A one-off World Cup fantasy
Ronaldo felt 'provoked' by Ten Hag
Masters cricket carnival begins in Rajshahi


Latest News
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
'Respect gradually shrinking due to activities of some VCs, teachers'
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft