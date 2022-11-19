Masters cricket carnival begins in Rajshahi

Tournament of Masters Cricket Carnival (MCC) began for the eighth consecutive time here amid colourful arrangements.

Around 300 cricketers in 12 teams are taking part in the tournament being hosted by Formers Cricketers Rajshahi.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the trophy of the tournament through releasing balloons and festoons at Rajshahi College on Thursday evening as the chief guest.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah, Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University Prof Golam sabbir Sattar, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique, Additional Divisional Commissioner Dr Ziaul Haque and Principal of Rajshahi College Professor Abdul Khaleque were present on the launching ceremony.

Former Skipper of National Cricket Team Khaled Masud Pilot welcomed the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said they are working for making the young generation sports as well as field-oriented through enhancing scopes and privileges.

Transforming the youths of both boys and girls into sports-oriented is very much important for freeing the society from crimes, he added.

Owners, coaches and players of all the 12 teams also joined the opening ceremony followed by a huge rally that paraded the city streets. -BSS















