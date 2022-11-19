Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Masters cricket carnival begins in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Tournament of Masters Cricket Carnival (MCC) began for the eighth consecutive time here amid colourful arrangements.
Around 300 cricketers in 12 teams are taking part in the tournament being hosted by Formers Cricketers Rajshahi.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the trophy of the tournament through releasing balloons and festoons at Rajshahi College on Thursday evening as the chief guest.
Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah, Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University Prof Golam sabbir Sattar, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique, Additional Divisional Commissioner Dr Ziaul Haque and Principal of Rajshahi College Professor Abdul Khaleque were present on the launching ceremony.
Former Skipper of National Cricket Team Khaled Masud Pilot welcomed the participants.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said they are working for making the young generation sports as well as field-oriented through enhancing scopes and privileges.
Transforming the youths of both boys and girls into sports-oriented is very much important for freeing the society from crimes, he added.
Owners, coaches and players of all the 12 teams also joined the opening ceremony followed by a huge rally that paraded the city streets.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France sweat on Benzema, Varane ahead of WC opener
Brazil will only pick Tite successor in January: CBF
Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup
World Cup heat no sweat for England, says Coady
Argentina forward Gonzalez out of World Cup
Qatar 2022- A one-off World Cup fantasy
Ronaldo felt 'provoked' by Ten Hag
Masters cricket carnival begins in Rajshahi


Latest News
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
'Respect gradually shrinking due to activities of some VCs, teachers'
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft