No way back for Ronaldo at Man Utd, says Neville

MANCHESTER, NOV 18: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Manchester United should be terminated by the club, said former United captain Gary Neville.

In an explosive interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo has said he does not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and claimed he is being forced out of Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a peripheral figure on the field for United since Ten Hag took charge as manager in May.

Ronaldo was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

But his latest act has gone even further as he also criticised the club's owners, the Glazer family, claiming they "don't care" about the sporting success of the club.

"l don't think he wants a way back," Neville told Sky Sports. "He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back.

"He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career."

Ronaldo has just over six months left on his contract after rejoining United from Juventus in August 2021. -AFP











