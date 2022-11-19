Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No way back for Ronaldo at Man Utd, says Neville

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

MANCHESTER, NOV 18: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Manchester United should be terminated by the club, said former United captain Gary Neville.
In an explosive interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo has said he does not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and claimed he is being forced out of Old Trafford.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a peripheral figure on the field for United since Ten Hag took charge as manager in May.
Ronaldo was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.
But his latest act has gone even further as he also criticised the club's owners, the Glazer family, claiming they "don't care" about the sporting success of the club.
"l don't think he wants a way back," Neville told Sky Sports. "He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back.
"He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career."
Ronaldo has just over six months left on his contract after rejoining United from Juventus in August 2021.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France sweat on Benzema, Varane ahead of WC opener
Brazil will only pick Tite successor in January: CBF
Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup
World Cup heat no sweat for England, says Coady
Argentina forward Gonzalez out of World Cup
Qatar 2022- A one-off World Cup fantasy
Ronaldo felt 'provoked' by Ten Hag
Masters cricket carnival begins in Rajshahi


Latest News
BNP's mass rally held in Sylhet city with a huge turnout
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
No more suffering for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM
The most expensive WC ever: Qatar spent £3.35billion
Belgium lose 2-1 to Egypt in a World Cup warm-up game
Now for his football to do the talking!
Messi skips World Cup training camp as Argentina hit by injuries
Water vessel strike from Nov 27
15 houses burnt in Rangamati
'Respect gradually shrinking due to activities of some VCs, teachers'
Most Read News
China positive about financial cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Govt unleashes police to foil BNP’s rallies: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
Teenage boy electrocuted in Lakshmipur
Pinaki Bhattacharya sued under Digital Security Act
53rd DU convocation Saturday
Gopalganj road accident leaves three dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft