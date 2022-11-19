

Ctg Abahani reach quarterfinal in Independence Cup

With the day's successive victory, Chittagong Abahani Limited secured six points from two matches while Fakirerpool Young Men's Club yet to secure any points playing the same number of matches

In the proceeding, Ivorian midfielder Yacouba Bamba scored a brace while midfielder Jamir Uddin and Ojukwu David Ifegwu supported him with a lone goal each for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 2-0 goals.

Jamir Uddin gave Chittagong Abahani a deserving lead early in the 8th minute while Yacouba Bamba doubled the lead scoring the second goal converting a spot kick on the 18th minute.

After the breather he further widened the Chittagong Abahani's margin scoring his second and third goal for his team in the 71st minute while Ojukwu David Ifegwu completed the winners tally scoring the fourth goal for port city team from a penalty in the 90+2nd minute of the match.

Chittagong Abahani Limited dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Fakirerpool Young Men's Club were off-colored.

Chittagong Abahani, who beat Azampur Football Club Uttara by 2-1 goals in their opening group B match, will compete against Bashundhara Kings in the battle of group champions scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Nov 22). Fakirerpool Young Men's Club will play against Azampur Football Club in their last group match to complete the formality on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. -BSS











