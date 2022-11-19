Video
Germany 'ready to pay fines' over human rights stance at World Cup

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Steffen Simon, the media director of German Football Association (DFB) attends a press conference at the Al Shamal training ground in Al Ruwais, north of Doha on November 18, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. photo: AFP

Steffen Simon, the media director of German Football Association (DFB) attends a press conference at the Al Shamal training ground in Al Ruwais, north of Doha on November 18, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. photo: AFP

MADINAT AL-SHAMAL, NOV 18: German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf said Friday the organisation was ready to face financial sanctions for taking a stand on human rights issues at the World Cup in Qatar.
DFB chief Neuendorf said he was "irritated" by statements made by FIFA in the run-up to the tournament, which starts on Sunday.
The world governing body earlier this month told the 32 participating teams to "focus on football" and avoid ideological battles.
The build-up to the World Cup has been dominated by concerns over the Gulf state's treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.
Neuendorf said he "did not want to rule out further actions" in support of human rights.
Captain Manuel Neuer has committed to wear a "One Love" armband to promote diversity and inclusion -- along with skippers from several other European teams -- with Neuendorf saying it was unclear whether FIFA would take action.
He said wearing the armband "was not a political declaration, but a statement (of support) for human rights".
"Should there be financial sanctions, I am personally ready to pay a fine," he said.
He also reiterated that the DFB would not support the re-election of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, who is running unopposed for a third term as head of the governing body.
"We need to send a signal," he said. "His (Infantino's) statement that human rights should not be focused on because of the World Cup, that really irritated me."
Four-time winners Germany play their first game of the tournament against Japan on November 23.      -AFP


