

Dorielton steers Bashundhara to quarterfinal

The day's win saw Bashundhara Kings secured six points from two matches while Azampur Football Club Uttara yet to open their account playing the same number of matches.

Dorielton, who slammed a brilliant double hat-trick in his team's group opening match against Fakirerpool Young Men's Club, continued his prolific form as he scored a brace while forward Rakib Hossain supported him with a lone goal for Kings who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Bashundhara Kings went attack early and got reap when Rakib scored the first goal for Kings in the 11th minute.

After the resumption, Dorielton doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Kings converting a spot kick in the 57th minute.

He sealed the victory scoring his second and third goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 90+2nd minute of the match.

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings thrashed Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 14-0 goals while Azampur Football Club suffered a 1-2 goal defeat to Chittagong Abahani Limited in both their respective group B opening matches.

Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Chittagong Abahani Limited on Tuesday (Nov 22) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Azampur Football Club Limited will play against Fakirerpool Young Men's Club on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Today's matches: Uttara Football Club vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj and Bangladesh Air Force Football team vs Abahani Limited Dhaka at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Both the matches kick off at 2 pm. -BSS











As expected powerhouse Bashundhara Kings reached quarterfinal of Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football with a facile 3-0 drubbing over Azampur Football Club Uttara in their second group B match held on Friday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.The day's win saw Bashundhara Kings secured six points from two matches while Azampur Football Club Uttara yet to open their account playing the same number of matches.Dorielton, who slammed a brilliant double hat-trick in his team's group opening match against Fakirerpool Young Men's Club, continued his prolific form as he scored a brace while forward Rakib Hossain supported him with a lone goal for Kings who led the first half by 1-0 goal.Bashundhara Kings went attack early and got reap when Rakib scored the first goal for Kings in the 11th minute.After the resumption, Dorielton doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Kings converting a spot kick in the 57th minute.He sealed the victory scoring his second and third goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 90+2nd minute of the match.Earlier, Bashundhara Kings thrashed Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 14-0 goals while Azampur Football Club suffered a 1-2 goal defeat to Chittagong Abahani Limited in both their respective group B opening matches.Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Chittagong Abahani Limited on Tuesday (Nov 22) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Azampur Football Club Limited will play against Fakirerpool Young Men's Club on the same day at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.Today's matches: Uttara Football Club vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj and Bangladesh Air Force Football team vs Abahani Limited Dhaka at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.Both the matches kick off at 2 pm. -BSS