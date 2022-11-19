Alleged drug lord of Chanpara slum arrested

The Rapid Action Battalin (RAB) arrested Bazlur Rahman, the alleged drug lord of Chanpara slum, from nearby Purbapara area of Narayanganj on Friday afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullal Al Momen, commanding officer of Rapid Action Battalion-1, confirmed the Daily Observer.

Bazlur Rahman is the prime accused in a case filed over the attack during an anti-narcotics operation in Chonpara in September, according to RAB.

Besides, there are multiple murder and drug-related cases filed against Bazlur. He also controls "drug trade" in Chanpara slum, according to RAB and locals.

The Chanpara slum, said to be a haven for drug dealers, is now under the radar of law enforcement agencies following the killing of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash.

The RAB has been claiming that Fardin was killed around the slum early November 5 by a drug gang leader Raihan Mahmud and his associates. Bazlu is known as the "godfather" of Raihan, locals said.