Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:27 PM
8 killed in road accidents

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent 

At least five people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Gaibandha,  Gopalganj and Natore.
Our Gaibandha Correspondent added that  a woman and her granddaughter were killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Gaibandha district on Friday morning.  The deceased were Sabina Begum, 45, and her granddaughter Tia Moni, 5.
Witnesses said a Gaibandha-bound speeding bus from Dhaka hit the deceased while they were crossing road in Tulshighat Bazar area, leaving them dead on the spot. On information, police recovered the bodies from the spot. Gaibandha Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Maidul Islam confirmed the matter.
Our Gopalganj Correspondent added that three people, including the driver of a truck and the supervisor of a bus, were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Gopinathpur area under Sadar upazila of the district last night.
Two of the deceased were identified as bus supervisor Ashik, 27, son of late Asaduzzaman, resident of Sriramkandi village of Tungipara upazila, and truck driver Sohag, 30, son of Abdur Rahman, resident of Chatul village of Boalmari upazila in Faridpur district. The identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.
Police Inspector of Bhatiapara Highway Police Abu Naeem Mofazzel Haque said a Tungipara-bound Imad Paribahan bus from Dhaka hit the parked sand-laden truck from behind in the area around 10.45pm Thursday night , leaving three people dead on the spot and eight others injured.
Police and Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, he added.
Our Natore Correspondent added that three members of a family were crushed to death under the wheels of a bus at Lalpur in Natore. The accident took place around 4:15pm on Friday at Dhebar Para area on Lalpur-Gopalpur Highway.
The deceased are Shahidul Islam, 62, his son Sohag Islam, 35, and his grandson Md Evan, 5, residents of Biropara village in Lalpur.
According to locals and police, a GM Paribahan bus was heading towards Lalpur from Natore through the Lalpur-Gopalpur Regional Highway.
As the bus reached Dhebar Para veterinary hospital around 4:15pm, the driver lost control over the vehicle and ran over a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. Three motorbike riders died on the spot.


