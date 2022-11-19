Scaling up climate finance support thru locally led adaptation crucial for BD

Up to 3.5 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate impacts, based on the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), with millions suffering from severe water shortages, increasing temperatures, fiercer typhoons, intense droughts, affecting human health and decreasing supply of food. For this reason, a locally led financial resources and sound investments are needed to avert these impacts.

In Bangladesh alone, these impacts lead to an increase in numbers of climate migrants, forced by the impacts of climate crisis to resettle in a new location, losing their community and belongings.

Launched this week in parallel to the climate change summit (27th Conference of Parties or COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the new study entitled, " "Good Climate Finance Guide for Investing in Locally Led Adaptation," finds that investments in locally led adaptation for climate action would go far to build a sustainable, resilient economy.

"Locally led adaptation is grounded in the belief that people who are on the frontline of climate change risks are best placed to respond to both current and future impacts of climate change," stated the study produced by policy research institute International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).

Locally led adaptation is also an approach which seeks to ensure that local people have individual and collective agency over defining, prioritizing, designing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating adaptation actions.

At COP27, adaptation remains to be one of the contentious issues as significant financial resources and investments which are drawn from various sources are needed for countries to adapt to the impacts of climate crisis.

BRAC, an international development organization based in Bangladesh, initiated a program called EMPOWER to use as a mode to deliver a locally led adaptation by supporting climate migrants to build community led, climate-resilient housing and sustainable livelihoods.

"Our aim is to ensure safe housing for climate migrants and low-income communities to reduce their poverty alleviation, livelihood enhancement, employment opportunities, particularly for women. Safe housing also helps build resilience to climate change, disasters and other shocks," Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh told The Daily Observer.

Their project EMPOWER was initiated in 20 cities in 2016 with 12 city corporations and 8 municipalities. In 2022, it has been limited to six city corporations and six municipalities, after BRAC received reduced funding from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

According to the research report, the EMPOWER project enables the urban poor to raise their voices and take collective actions to increase their rights and entitlements, enhance their access to affordable and quality basic services, and strengthen urban governance institutions for inclusive, accountable and pro-poor urban management and planning.

Bangladesh's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) has also tailored a comprehensive design of adaptive methods that also greatly appreciate the locally led adaptation following nature based solutions.

NAP identified 14 climate hazards that include extreme temperature, erratic rainfall, riverine flood, riverbank erosion, drought, cyclone and storm surge, sea-level rise, salinity intrusion, flash flood, landslide, cold snap, lightning, urban flood and ocean acidification.

In the country, there are eight agro-ecological zones including hilly area, coastal area, drought area, haor area and others where community based local adaptation practices (Land based indigenous wisdom) is being led by the local marginal ethnic communities including farmers, fisher folks, Mowal (honey collector), banojibi (forest dependent communities), weaving, handicrafts and many others.

The Daily Observer has talked with these religious, marginal people who have been facing heavy rains, flooding, drought and other weather calamities due to the bad impact of climate change.

Phulmoni Pawria, a 58-year-old farmer said she and her husband followed innovative adaptation practices to combat the negative impact of climate change.

They live in a village called Mahalipara, under Tanoreupazila in Rajshahi district, the high Barind and drought prone area of Bangladesh.

Describing a special cultivation strategy called Jhiri, Phulmoni said they hang a muddy pot full of water with a small hole in each fruit tree and the water may fall until the sun goes down.

"Such a strategy ensures our soil to be moist enough during the dry season to keep our trees alive," Phulmoni said, adding that they have little pond in which they preserve water during the rainy season near the vegetable garden as a source of water during drought.

When asked what support they expect for a tangible and practical outcome from these practices, responding to this query, Phulmoni said: "We need greater engagement, financial support, training from governments and nongovernmental organizations."

Referring to the latest IPCC scientific report, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee relating to Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, said that in the coming years, Bangladesh will face frequent rainfall, floods, tropical cyclones, sea level rise and heat waves.

"This is certainly leading to an increase in numbers of climate migrants, forced by the impacts of climate change, who have lost everything and they need a new location to resettle. So considering this reality from now we have to begin to adopt locally led adaptation to cope with the calamities," said Chowdhury, who is attending COP27 in Egypt.

He also noted that to achieve a climate-resilient world led by 2030, locally led adaptation needs greater support from governments and organizations worldwide.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam, who is also currently in Egypt for the climate summit, said that due to floods, drought, river, erosion, salinity, among other impacts in different regions of Bangladesh, a large number of affected people are coming to the capital Dhaka every day in search of a safe life.

"An average of 2000 people comes to Dhaka every day. The population of the city is increasing. As climate migration increases, the number of people living in informal settlements in cities is rising. We are facing increasing pressure on housing, water supplies, sanitation, healthcare, education, drainage facilities and other basic services," he told the Daily Observer via remote conversation.

He added that Dhaka is at the forefront of climate change and that they are working to find nature-based solutions to tackle this climate crisis in Dhaka North.

Asked what steps he has taken to follow this locally led adaptation, responding to this query, he said that he is working to protect the environment of the city.

"Already 24 parks and playgrounds have been constructed. The canals have been rescued and the flow of water has been ensured. Plantation is being done. Encouraging people to do roof gardens and we are making people aware to conserve rain water and use it. These measures are playing a role in controlling the temperature of the city," Mayor Islam said.

Meanwhile, biodiversity expert Paval Partha said that locally led adaptation practices are a combination of knowledge, research and advisory services to strengthen the resilience of those most vulnerable to climate change.

"Local people often lack the financial resources, decision-making power and technical skills required to lead adaptation," Partha said.

(This story was produced as part of the 2022 Climate Change Media Partnership Virtual Reporting Fellowship, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the supported by the Commonwealth Foundation.)











