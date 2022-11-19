Video
Dengue: 3 die, 250 patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Three more deaths from dengue were reported by health authorities on Friday morning, raising this year's total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 220.
During the period, 250 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The number usually drops significantly in the counts released on Fridays.
With the new patients, this year's dengue caseload rose to 51,602, it said.
Among the latest deaths, two were reported from Dhaka and one from Mymensingh, raising the death toll in the two divisions to 133 and 6, respectively.
Meanwhile, death toll remained unchanged at eleven in Khulna, nine in Barishal, six in Rajshahi and 55 in Chattogram.    -UNB


