Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:26 PM
78-yr old man killed, house looted in Chawk Bazar in city

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Unidentified criminals broke into a house in the capital's Chawk Bazar area and killed a 78-year-old man and looted money and gold ornaments from the house.
Abdul Kaiyum, Officer-in-Charge of Chawk Bazar Police Station said the deceased was identified as Haji Mansur Ahmed of Khaje Dewan Lane in Chawk Bazar.
Relatives found the victim, with his hands and feet tied inside his home on the second floor of a six-storey building in the early hours of Friday. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. The family owns the building in Khaje Dewan Road, where Mansur and his children lived, police said.
Mansur's son Sarwar Ahmed and other members of the family went to attend a wedding ceremony in the neighbourhood on Thursday, but Mansur stayed at home as he was feeling unwell.
After returning home, they found that the door to Mansur's flat was locked. They later broke the lock and entered the house, only to find a bloodied Mansur lying on the floor, according to the family.  
Everything from cupboards, showcases and a locker at the home was ransacked. Sarwar alleged that the robbers injected his father with some substance before looting the house. He later died from a fatal blow to the head, according to him.
A handsome amount of cash was stored in the house, said Sarwar. But he could not provide the exact amount. All of the gold jewelleries belonging to several family members were looted, he added.
Police are working to collect the CCTV footage from the building while waiting for the autopsy report, said Abdul Qayum, chief of Chawk Bazar Police Station.
Mansur, who was the president of the local Baitun Noor Jame Mosque, leaves behind his four children.


