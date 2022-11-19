

Jamal



As he stepped off the podium, his cell phone went off. He proceeded to a corner of the room and responded to the call. It was from his wife, Afreen, about their son, Jamal, who appeared to be in serious trouble. Jamal was at the police station. He had been for DUI and marijuana possession. He had hit a guardrail, and had been found unconscious. The EMT took him to the ER. After a CT scan and observation, he was conscious, and was then released. But the Police took him down to the precinct.



Khan was out of town when he received this call from Afreen. It was palpable to him that his wife was clearly on edge when she called him. "How could they ever release someone who was unconscious at the scene, straight into the hands of the police?" he asked Afreen petulantly.

"I don't know, I can't handle this", said Afreen tremulously.

"I will call our lawyer. How could they ever take him to the precinct if he had head trauma, even if it was mild? I will catch the first flight back. Are you alright?"

"Don't ask," continued his wife, "I could always see this coming. Jamal never got the right message. Every time I grounded him, you let him off the hook. You undermined my authority time and again."

"You were too harsh with him; we both could not be harsh to him," replied Khan.

Wailing out loud, Afreen said, "Look, what's happening to our son, now. He is hurt, he will have a conviction, and he will be ruined."

Khan remained silent for a while before saying, "I will take care of him."

Khan went back to his hotel room. He sat back and thought about his son. He had so much running through his mind. Jamal, their only child, had faced troubles before, but this time it was more serious. As he remembered the past, a wave of nostalgia swept over him - of the days when Afreen and he took Jamal back to their old country Bangladesh; of all the love and affection they had showered on him, and all the wonderful times they had together while camping and hiking in Colorado on the North Table Mountains and at Fern Falls in the Rocky Mountain National Park. He stopped reminiscing for a moment, called the lawyer, and said, "Allen, this is Dr. Khan. This is about my son, Jamal. He is at the police precinct close to home, he is in for DUI and drugs."

"Don't worry, I will take care of that for you," assured the lawyer. Jamal was released on a misdemeanor charge, and was directed to perform 100 hours of community service while his driver's license was suspended for 6 months.



This was not the first time that Jamal had gotten into trouble. His immigrant parents from Bangladesh had tried to raise him here in the US with the conservative values of their old country, but with little success. In the process of teaching their son the values they themselves held dear, the two parents had ended up confusing their kid. They rarely spoke together from the same page. Jamal, though born in the US with its relatively lax atmosphere all around, had to follow the strict disciplinary ways of his immigrant parents. Any deviation from the norm led to a harsh punishment for the son. Jamal thus ended up receiving mixed messages: one of a free-spirited lifestyle in the US versus another of the conservative upbringing in the old country. While his father was understanding and sympathetic, and tried to reason with Jamal, his mother was always a strict disciplinarian. Jamal was smart enough to manipulate parental guidelines and was able to create conflicts between his parents.

In college Jamal was an above average student. His personality was that of a follower and not that of a leader. He was not sure where he could fit in. He was sensitive to the color of his skin. He was prone to peer pressure, trying hard to conform to the group-think of the crowd he was a part of, rather than to stand out for himself. He usually stayed away from larger groups, being an introvert, but soon fell into the company of kids who liked hard drinking, smoking grass, and having fun. He participated in several sessions of binge drinking, and hurt himself a few times without even knowing it, missed classes, and started getting failing grades. His attempts at relationships with girls were also awkward. He was instinctually troubled by the 'one night stands' so common at the dorms. But at the same time, he had a hard time not succumbing to the 'hormone rush' so typical of his age.



The parents were unaware of their son's downward trend in academic performance. The college did not inform them of his grades due to privacy issues. They finally heard about it from a concerned friend of Jamal's who attended the same institution. That friend was hesitant to tattle on Jamal, but was bold enough to leave a message on the parents' answering machine: "Things are not OK with Jamal!"



Khan and Afreen had premonitions of what was ensuing, but were unprepared for what followed. The couple - the husband and the wife - endured tense moments, but each tried to lay the blame on the other as to why things had unraveled the way they did. Though forceful and strong in his ways and with words, Khan could not intimidate his wife nor prevail over her in such matters. Once he lost an argument to her, Khan would often give up and concede the ground to her. Though his mom was harsh to him at times, Jamal was closer to her still, and felt he could always talk to her.



Whenever the two parents would visit Jamal's college apartment, they would invariably find him asleep in the middle of the day. Tons of garbage would be lying in the kitchen. Cleanliness that his parents had always tried to inculcate in Jamal, was nowhere to be found around him. On one of their visits to Jamal, having already found out about his failing grades, the parents cleaned up his apartment; and brought him home with them. They knew that something was really amiss, and decided that he needed to take a semester off to get his act together.



Jamal did not resist his parent's decisions for him. He came home, slept a lot and gradually started being functional again. Khan was rarely home as he was busy attending to his practice, while Afreen spent all of her time nursing Jamal and getting him better again. She noticed something that alarmed her. Even after two weeks of rehabilitation, Jamal was not as sharp as he was before. His speech had a faltering quality to it. And he had developed a fine tremor that led to things falling from his hands. Alarmed, Afreen said to her husband, "There is something wrong with Jamal. He is not acting right."



"There is nothing wrong with him, he is just recovering from a bad episode, that's all. Give him some time," Khan replied. 'That is a knee-jerk reaction from him yet again', thought Afreen. Obviously, he did not like what she was saying to him. He had not bothered to properly examine his own son. She was frustrated. She was dismayed by the fact that Khan never took her seriously. This had been an ongoing battle routine between the two. He tended to ignore her warning alerts till things started getting worse.

When a month had passed by with Jamal losing weight, with attendant lack of any improvement in his cognitive skills, Khan finally realized Jamal's home-bound rehabilitation scheme was a waste of time. He quickly made appointments for Jamal to be seen by specialists: neurologists and gastroenterologists. After neurological tests and MRI, it was apparent that Jamal had suffered brain damage from a combination of alcohol use and concussion.



The neuro-radiologist invited Khan to the viewing room (imaging), went over Jamal's MRI scan and said, "Khan, you know this is serious for a boy of 21 to have such dramatic changes in his brain. You know alcohol is a neurotoxin in the post-concussion phase." It was ironic coming as this verdict did from a neuro-radiologist, as Khan was no less an expert on these matters himself.



Khan deemed it best not to treat his own son, or to interfere with his ongoing treatment. Jamal therefore started undergoing an intensive treatment in care of the neurologist. But the family dynamics at home had not changed. Khan and Afreen frequently disagreed on how best to manage Jamal's ailment - Khan showing more empathy, while Afreen becoming even more frustrated with Jamal's increasing rebelliousness. In the process, Khan acquiesced to his wife's management style, cutting off Jamal's privileges even more.



Afreen imposed an eight o' clock curfew on Jamal. Additionally, he was disallowed any meetings with even some of his closest friends. Khan felt that these restrictions on his son were too harsh. He beseeched his wife to relent so that Jamal could go out with his friends. He was afraid the near-imprisonment within the four walls of the home would not be good for Jamal's recovery. Since Jamal was unable to drive by himself, Khan suggested his friends could come pick him up, and go to the movies or to a game. Though Afreen did relent eventually, she warned her husband, "I think we are making a big mistake. I just don't trust his friends; Jamal is going to get into trouble again, soon!".

To that Khan said, "He is 21. He can't sit at home all the time".

Afreen was at her wits end. She had no one to talk with. Her pent up emotions had no outlet. She was hard put to find a good listener among the community of her origin. She was not looking for advice, she wanted someone who would listen. She did have one friend, a local American lady that she had worked with in the past. After listening to her, the friend said, "Afreen, you need to confront your husband if you don't want to lose this boy of yours".



With the curfew now lifted, Jamal started going out with his friends. Realizing it was for his own good, he seemed to be compliant, returning home on time.

Worried still about her son, Afreen said to Jamal, "Son, you hardly talk with us anymore, you have become so mechanical, we need to know what is going on with your life".

Jamal kept quiet for a while. But after his mother badgered him more, he finally said, "Mom, I can't please Dad. I can't compete with him, and I don't want to be a doc."

His mother said, "Son, you don't have to please Dad. You don't have to go into medicine. Do what you want to do".

Jamal told her, "Mom, do you know that Dad started indoctrinating me to get into medicine from the time I was 12 years old? All that I have been hearing him say is, 'Son, I am a Doc; you have to carry on my legacy; I came to this country with little and I became a well-known Doc. I want you to be better than me.' His obsession with medicine, and his constant badgering that I need to follow in his footsteps have led me to develop an aversion towards Medicine."

"Jamal, your Dad does have great aspirations for you. But you don't really need to follow in his footsteps. Just do what you like best, but try to become the best at it," his mother consoled.

Jamal expressed his wish to his mom that he liked community work. He said he would like to work at the homeless shelter and at the Food Bank, where he had worked before as his court-mandated duty. His Mother started to dutifully take him over to these places and pick him up at the end of the day.

His father was hardly pleased with this arrangement. He told both of them, "Helping others is fine. But when will you start helping yourself? You need to be gainfully employed, you need to stand on your own feet!".



On most occasions, Jamal would ignore his father's lectures and stay quiet, but his father's words affected him adversely. He could not understand how an immigrant like his father would be so lacking in empathy. He realized that his father was ashamed of him and of his failures. While some of Khan's colleagues' children were finishing Ivy League schools, Jamal was still at home. Jamal's sense of failure was an underlying current that prevented him from focusing on his academics.

