Evening Star



Artist: Frank Barngwyn

On a roof just outside my window.

At night, when men gives up to sleep

Wind takes us away where none of us can see.

It's pitch black yet warm like your shoulder.

We chat about how vulnerable we are.

And how your breath can shatter our shields.

Even a swift breeze can take us away, to you sometimes.

And silence may sound just like your name.

And we see our hands, we thought

It would be soft to wipe off tears.

But like some rocky mountain, it's rigid.



There are pink bougainville rustling

Against the wind.

Some petals lose the war and fall

To the blossom of concrete.

Rain buries them and takes away their color

And soon after you can't tell

If they were leaves or flowers.



The black cat sleeps even in the day

Even if the sky's shining or crying.

She finds herself in the shade of the roof

Where we get lost, carried away by wind.



Do you ever wonder, how you and I

And billions of others think?

Or how we are not alike?

I feel like we are all the same.

Same flowers, same leaves perhaps same color.

As if wind comes to tell ourselves

If we are the fallen one or not

If we are pink or yellow.

Perhaps I'm blue encased by black.



I wish I had the courage to stand my ground

And protect myself, a stranger.

I don't know what I am to you,

Perhaps a stranger too.













