Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:25 PM
Home Women's Own

Binthey Naeem’s RBD.Reliance deals with native dresses

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women’s Own Report

Like many other girls, Binthey Naeem has been obsessed with dressing up since childhood. As a result of this obsession and zeal, she used to be admired by almost everyone in her academic and work life which led her to started her own online business with Facebook page 'RBD.Reliance'.
RBD Reliance regularly goes live on its Facebook page through social media three days a week to stay connected with the audience. Besides, there are regular business posts as well. However, getting to their current position was not so easy for Binthey Naeem. Along with her indomitable will to smooth the path, she took the obstacles of society and surroundings as a challenge. When asked about the story behind becoming an entrepreneur, Binthey Naeem said, first of all, the main objective was to be financially sustainable. Apart from that, creating more employment opportunities was also an objective.
Recently she has completed her graduation from BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) in Fashion Designing. Binthey Naeem started her business with three-piece, and the interesting thing is that she is working with the clothes of the production house that she used to wear. Reliance is trying to uphold indigenous culture from the domination of foreign fabrics. It was also an objective of her work to make women feel a kind of interest in native clothing. As a result, she focuses on women's clothing on her Facebook page and creates traditional clothes such as Kurtis, two-piece, three-piece, etc. Mainly working with deshi clothes is her main focus.
She also sees her working with this native dress as a different initiative. In this regard, Naeem said, 'We are trying to reduce the attraction of women toward foreign clothes and trying to attract them to native clothes. And when I can attract people to wear deshi clothes instead of foreign clothes, that gives me much satisfaction at the end of the day. And with these, if I can contribute to the country's economy & employment, it's enough for me. Trends and eras have changed now. This is what Naeem says as advice to the newbies, "It is important to stick to what you love and want to do." She has lifted himself to a level, but still, she does not call himself successful because she will consider herself successful only on that day when she will be able to provide employment to a hundred thousand people.
About the future, Naim said, "My future plan is to take the domestic products to the level of world-class products and take the market of Bangladesh further in the world'. These initiatives of the entrepreneurs like Naim are making them successful as well as creating employment for people. Besides, it gives them satisfaction when they can attract women to wear native clothes instead of foreign ones.







