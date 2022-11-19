

Comfortable, fashionable winter wardrobe

Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer of Le Reve, said, "Le Reve's Winter collection is decorated with all the classic and contemporary designs and print stories of international fashion arenas. From on-trend patterns to fabric selection, we have given special importance to the fashion needs and utility of the times."

She further says, 'The biggest attraction of the Le Reve Winter'22 collection is the winter jacket in various designs. We have designed jackets for women, men and children foralmost all occasions. From bombers, and soft quilted jackets to bikers, hoodies and quilted and camouflage vest jackets are designed for men. For women, there are single-button overlaps, short, mid-length and long jackets, overcoat style beltedand fleece jackets. These jackets are woven in taffeta, denim, knit and tartan fabrics. Printed and single-color puffers, hoodies and sweat jackets are designed for kids."

The eighties and nineties are in the current fashion. Inspired by that, we have focused on flared hemlines, retro wraps, statement collars and ornamental borderlines in kameez, tunic and core-winter styles. Along with sleeves and slits, necklines also add variety to trendy collar designs like lapels, high necks, crewnecks, shawls, capes and keyholes. Utility features such as pockets, inner and tie-ups have been enhanced in all garments.

Le Reve brings selected prints and motifs from International Fashion Weeks to the winter collection in edgy, high-contrast hues and pastel color palettes. This year's Le Reve Winter '22 collection is colored with high-street prints like saturated stripes, floral soles, tartan power, shifted dye and transforming geometry.

Along with core-winter styles, shawls, sweaters, cardigans, statement collar kameez, jacket-style tunics, single button overlaps, shrugs, tartan and tie-waist tunics, flared and straight kameez, as well as glam-party salwar kameez is designed for women. Full-sleevesweaters, full-sleevet-shirts, polo, and casual and formal shirts are also available for men. Le Reve has launched matching sweatshirts and pant sets, denim and cape jackets, sweaters, beanie caps, casual shirts, tees and polo shirts, tunics, frocks and comfort bottoms for kids this winter.

