

Afroza Naznin Shumi

v 1 and kg raw firm mango

v 1 tbsp ginger

v 4 dry chillies

v cup white vinegar

v 1 and cups sugar

v 1 and tables salt

Mango Kasmiri Pickle

1. Peel mangoes and cut into pieces. Wash mango pieces and add salt with it. Keep aside for at least 2 hours.

2. Wash it twice and place into a strainer. Let it dry.

3. Cut the chillies into round shape and remove the seeds. Cut ginger into thin slice.

4. Heat saucepan with all ingredients together and stir occasionally.Cook it till mango is cooked and syrup becomes thick.

5. Put warm pickle into a jar and enjoy mango Kashmiri pickle.













