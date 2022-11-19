Video
‘Chayan Sahitya Prakashani’ acknowledged prominent personalities

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

The 20th anniversary of the "Chayan Sahitya Club" and the 30th anniversary of the literary magazines "Chayan o Dashdiganta" were celebrated on November 18 at Kazi Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum.
On the occasion, the "Chayan Sahitya Club Gold Medal-2022" was handed out. The book "Kobitar Projapoti Nirey" authored by Lily Haque, was published from "Chayan Prakashan", at the same time poetry readings and cultural activities took place in the event.
The program was inaugurated by AMS Arefin Siddique, President of the National Museum Prayatna Parshad. Ekushey Medalist and renowned Novelist Hasnat Abdul Hai was present as the Chief Guest, prominent cultural personality Mr. Hamid was present as the Special guest, heroic freedom fighter and Executive Vice Chairman of Microcredit Regulatory Authority Md Fasiullah was present.  The chairman of the festival committee, writer Selina Hossain was present as well.
The awardees are internationally renowned fashion icon Bibi Russell, renowned lyricist Ghulam Saroar, fiction writer Abu Saeed, and renowned writer and Bangla Academy Life time Member Gulshan-e-Yasmeen.







