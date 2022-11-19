

X Ceramics ‘plus platinum sponsor’ at IAB Build Expo

The industrial conglomerate participated in the prominent construction material expo held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital, said a news release. There was special focus on flagship export brand of Venus Ceramica at the expo.

X Index Group Chairman Architect Mazherul Quader, X Ceramics Director Morshed Alam, and Venus Ceramica vice president Khaledur Rahman were present on the occasion.

Prominent architects of the country visited the Venus Ceramica display booth and appreciated the most innovative 'heavenly tiles' in Bangladesh.













