Branding Bangladesh: Heritage Palli showcases heritage textile

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 5:24 PM
Home Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 19 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Life & Style Report

Heritage Palli is bringing together artisans from all over the country to showcase their stunning work, help them earn a better living all the while preserving the rich textile heritage of Bangladesh.
"Artisans from rural Bangladesh should be encouraged in promoting their goods through local consumption and enabling linkage to the local as well as the global market. Therefore, it is time to 'buy deshi, wear deshi,'" said Tootli Rahman.
Tootli Rahman, the owner of Heritage Palli - a non-profit foundation formed to support artisans across the country - was speaking at an elegant exhibition of "Branding Bangladesh," organized in partnership with Prerona Foundation on November 12  to November 13.
Heritage Palli began as an online start-up project and became operational during the pandemic. It is designing flagship couture for urban fashionist as where people can purchase traditional handmade saree, kameez, tunic, kurti, jewelry, accessories, handicrafts, show pieces and home decor under one roof, designed by Tootli Rahman herself.
Over the past six months, the organization has been trying to promote art, craft and culture through designing and showcasing fashion and craft, and the event was organized centering an exclusive fashion show and exhibitions of Bangladeshi heritage opened to a larger audiences.
"The Bangladeshi government is trying to do a lot in terms of preserving heritage. But a lot more can be done," Tootli Rahman said.
"We aim to continue to contribute to the sustainable economic growth of the country through capacity-building programmes and creating display opportunities for art and culture. We thank Prerona, along with all other sponsors for their generous support in the event," she added.


