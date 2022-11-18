UN adopts Rohingya resolution expressing solidarity with BD

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted an annual resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar by consensus while recognising Bangladesh's humanitarian efforts for the Rohingyas.

The resolution, jointly tabled by the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), was co-sponsored by 109 countries, the highest number of countries since 2017, the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York said in a statement.

The resolution expressed solidarity with Bangladesh and recognised the country's humanitarian efforts, and its continued cooperation with the ICC, IIMM

and other accountability mechanisms towards ensuring justice and accountability for the human rights violations against the Rohingya in Myanmar, according to the statement.

The member states have also been urged to continue their humanitarian support to the Rohingya living in Bangladesh in the "spirit of responsibility and burden sharing".

"Pending their return, the Rohingya living in the camps deserve the solidarity of the international community. The humanitarian response plan needs to be adequately funded," said Bangladesh's Charge de Affairs Md Monwar Hossain during the adoption of the resolution.

He also expressed appreciation to OIC and the EU for their leadership on this important human rights issue.

"While we provided shelter to the fleeing Rohingyas out of humanitarian consideration, they were always meant to return to Myanmar. To that end, we have taken multi-pronged diplomatic efforts -- both at the bilateral and multilateral fronts with a view to improving the conditions in Myanmar and facilitating their safe, voluntary and sustainable return," Hossain said.

The primary focus of the resolution was the human rights situation of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, including in the context of current political developments. The UN called upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and create a conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate the voluntary, safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

The resolution also called upon Myanmar to cooperate fully with the special envoy of the UN secretary-general on Myanmar and all the human rights mechanisms of the UN. It recognised the important role of the regional countries and the regional organisations, such as ASEAN in addressing the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, and called for swift implementation of ASEAN's five-point consensus.

The resolution noted the ongoing justice and accountability processes and welcomed the developments in the case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the Prosecution of the International Criminal Court. -bdnews24.com