PM urges S'pore's greater investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday invited Singaporean investors to set up factories in Bangladesh's special economic zones.

She put emphasis on setting up agro-processing industries in these special economic zones.

She said this when Singapore's Minister for Transport and Minister in charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

Singapore's minister

expressed his country's eagerness to work together with Bangladesh on sustainable and renewable energy alongside exploring new areas of cooperation.

During the meeting they discussed about the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM Hasina appreciated the development of Singapore.

The Singapore's minister said both the countries have to explore new areas of cooperation and set up a joint working group to explore potential areas.

Iswaran said both the countries have potential to cooperation in tourism sectors.

He highly appreciated the development of Bangladesh saying it has grown strongly under the leadership of Hasina.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and senior secretary of PMO Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present. -UNB











