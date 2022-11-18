Parties must act on climate finance for LDCs: Guterres

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the parties must act on the crucial question of finance of the US$100 billion in climate finance for developing countries.

"We could discuss the clarity on how the doubling of adaptation finance will be delivered through a credible roadmap. And it means acting on the consensus to reform multilateral development banks and international financial institutions," he said.

He said now is a moment for solidarity. Send a clear signal that the voices of those on the frontlines of the crisis are finally being heard.

Reflect the urgency, scale and enormity of the challenge faced by developing countries.

We cannot continue to deny climate justice to those who have contributed least to the climate crisis and are getting hurt the most, he added. "No one can deny the scale of loss and damage we see around the globe.

The world is burning and drowning before our eyes.

I urge all parties to show that they see it -- and get it," UN Secretary General said.

I am just off a plane from the G20 meeting in Bali - and have been briefed by COP27 President Sameh Shoukry. We are at crunch time in the negotiations.

We know what we need to do -- and we have the tools and resources to get it done, he added.

"COP27 is scheduled to close in 24 hours - and the Parties remain divided on a number of significant issues. There is clearly a breakdown in trust between North and South, and between developed and emerging economies. This is no time for finger pointing. The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction," he said.

"I appeal to the parties to act in three critical areas, first, the most effective way to rebuild trust is by finding an ambitious and credible agreement on loss and damage and financial support to developing countries. The time for talking on loss and damage finance is over.

We need action," the UN boss said.

Second, I appeal to all parties to forcefully address the huge emissions gap.

The 1.5 target is not simply about keeping a goal alive - it's about keeping people alive.

I see the will to keep to the 1.5 goal - but we must ensure that commitment is evident in the COP27 outcome.

Fossil fuel expansion is hijacking humanity.

Any hope of meeting the 1.5 target requires a step change in emissions reductions.

We cannot close the emissions gap without an acceleration in the deployment of renewables.

The Just Energy Transition Partnerships are important pathways to accelerate the phasing out of coal and the scaling up of renewables. This effort must be expanded.

More broadly, we need to keep pushing for a Climate Solidarity Pact.

A Pact with developed countries taking the lead in reducing emissions.

And a Pact to mobilize - together with International Financial Institutions and the private sector -- financial and technical support for emerging economies to accelerate their transition to renewable energy.

This is essential to keep the 1.5 degree goal within reach.

Renewables are the exit ramp from the climate hell highway.

He mentioned that we have agreed solutions in front of us - to respond to loss and damage, to close the emissions gap, and to deliver on finance. The parties at COP27 have a chance to make a difference - here and now. I urge them to act -- and act quickly, he added.











