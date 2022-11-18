Video
Refinancing Scheme

BB announces Tk 5,000cr for farmers

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced a refinancing scheme of Tk 5,000 crore for farmers to ensure food security amid the global crisis.
Under this scheme, farmers will get loans for cultivating paddy, fish and vegetables at an interest rate of 4 per cent only, according to a central bank notice issued on Thursday.
Bangladesh Bank's spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad told this
correspondent that the banks will be able to borrow from the central bank at an interest of only 0.5 per cent to provide farmers with loans under this scheme.
Farmers can avail the loans till June 30,  2024, which can be extended if necessary, he added.
He said that the bank wouldn't be allowed to collect interest higher than the central bank set fees. "If the banks take more than the fees, they will be penalized. In such cases, the banks will have to pay the extra interests to be collected by the central bank. In addition, they have to pay penalty of two per cent more."
The notice further stated that a global food crisis has occurred due to disruptions in the international supply chain. In this situation, the central bank has come up with the decision to finance farmers in order to ensure food security.


