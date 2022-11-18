Video
Expedite building petroleum refinery in BD, PM urges Kuwait

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Kuwait to quickly  implement its proposal to set up a fuel petroleum refinery in Bangladesh.
She said this while Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bangladesh Faisal Mutlaq Aladwani called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.
PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.
Last year, Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad
Al-Sabah expressed their interest to build a petroleum refinery in Bangladesh.
Hasina told the envoy that her government has already allocated land for establishment of the refinery.
During the meeting Hasina also asked to hold the meeting of the joint commission between the two countries as soon as possible.
She said that Bangladesh and Kuwait have special relations. "Kuwaiti people are in the heart of Bangladeshi people," she said.
Kuwait and Bangladesh relations have been initiated by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman soon after the 1971 independence.
She appreciated Kuwait's support to Bangladesh's development programme.  She especially recalled Kuwait's contribution to Bangladesh's reserve in 1996 while the Awami League had taken over the power through election.
The assistance was repaid later.
The premier said that Bangladeshis working in Kuwait are contributing to the economies of both the countries.
She conveyed her regards to the Emir of Kuwait.
She appreciated Kuwait's hosting of a Bangladesh military contingent and its expatriate workers.
The ambassador said that his country will assist Bangladesh in its development projects.
Bangladesh Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and senior secretary of PMO Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.    -UNB


