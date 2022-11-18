Video
WFP sees no fear of food crisis in BD: Razzaque

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh didn't take any food assistance from the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in last 12-15 years. Though the United Nations, World Bank and other international agencies have forecasted regarding possible famine across the globe in 2023, but Bangladesh didn't seek any food assistance from the WPF.
Besides, the WFP thought that there is no fear of food crisis or possible famine near future in Bangladesh.
Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said this while talking to reporters in the Secretariat after a meeting with UN World Food Programme (WFP)'s Country Director Domenico Scalpelli on Thursday.
"Farmers are now harvesting Aman paddy across the country. WFP Country Director told me that they have information that there is absolutely no danger of food crisis or famine in Bangladesh. Since it is a political issue, WFP will not talk about it directly. I wanted to know if I can refer him or not and he agreed to it," Razzaque said.
The minister also said that     various multilateral donors, including the World Bank, have estimated that there is a threat of food crisis in the world.
"Keeping the donors' forecast in consideration, Bangladesh government is working on it seriously. WFP has been supporting our food security since the independence. Right now, WFP has been providing food to Rohingyas in the last six years," the minister added.
Many issues were discussed with the WPF officials, he said adding that wanted to know how Bangladesh working as people are talking about the food crisis and how the WFP can work in the future on the issue.
Though the WFP is giving very little help, but Bangladesh has not taken any food support since last 12 to 15 years, the Agriculture Minister said.
He said that the USAID has been providing 100,000 tonnes of wheat a year. Apart from this, Bangladesh has not accepted any food aid from abroad.
Despite the fear and drought, the Agriculture Minister said that there has been a good yield of Aman this time and got better rice than the target fixed this time.
"There is sufficient stock of fertilizer in the country for the next season, he said adding, "I would say, there are poor people who are also suffering due to price hike of essential commodities. Limited or low income people are suffering lot," the Minister observed.
He said that there is no problem in the production of agricultural products, but the prices are increasing due to the problem in distribution and production cost.
When asked what the government is thinking in this regard, Razzaque replied, "It is very embarrassing for us. Productions are going really well, but have some socio-political problems. I won't deny it."


