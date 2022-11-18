BD, Scotland to cooperate in renewable energy sector

Bangladesh and Scotland have agreed to foster cooperation in the renewable energy sector for mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Scottish Minister for Environment and Land Reform Mairi

McAllan agreed upon the issue during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh yesterday.

The two Ministers discussed possibilities of unlocking opportunities for engaging in offshore wind power and hydro-carbon to further broaden Bangladesh's energy mix.

Minister McAllan underscored Scotland's support for 'loss and damage'. Foreign Minister Dr Momen stressed the critical importance of the issue for climate vulnerable countries. He urged that the concerns of those displaced due to climate change are also addressed as part of that. Dr Momen also thanked the Scottish government for hosting COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021.

The Bangladesh Ambassador to Egypt Md Monirul Islam was also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister met with the Commonwealth Secretary General the Patricia Scotland on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh. They exchanged views on COP27 issues that are of particular interest to the Commonwealth member states. They particularly discussed ways for the effective implementation of the Commonwealth Blue Charter for a fair, inclusive and sustainable approach to ocean protection and economic development.

Citing Bangladesh as a powerful champion of climate change causes, Secretary General Scotland requested Bangladesh to consider leading one of the Action Groups under the Commonwealth Blue Charter.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen endorsed the Commonwealth Secretary General's suggestion to create a high-level core group for raising awareness on mental health issues. He also requested an increased number of Commonwealth scholarships for Bangladeshi students. The Secretary General informed the Minister about a new opportunity being created for training young people from the Commonwealth member states in artificial intelligence and machine learning.











