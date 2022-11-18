Price of soybean oil rises by Tk 12 a litre, sugar Tk 13 a kg

The price of sugar has been increased by Tk 13 per kg. At the same time, soybean oil price has been hiked by Tk 12 per litre.

Separate notifications were issued by the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association and Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association confirming the new prices on Thursday. With the new prices, consumers will have to pay Tk 190 for a one-litre bottle of soybean oil and Tk 108 for a kilogram of packaged sugar.

Whereas, the prices have been set at Tk 172 and Tk 102 for loose oil and sugar respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of palm oil has been fixed at Tk 121 per litre and a five-litre bottle of soybean oil from today will cost Tk 925.

Earlier on October 3, the price of soybean oil was reduced by Tk 14.

However, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association wrote to the commerce ministry to increase soybean oil price by Tk 15 in line with the international market.

Sources said the market has gone volatile because of arbitrariness of importers, who have been raising the prices blaming rising prices in international markets. But they have been raising prices much higher in domestic market compared to the rise in international market.

On September 22, the government announced a slight reduction in the prices of sugar and palm oil, effective from September 25.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Bonaspati Manufacturers Association proposed to increase the prices of bottled and open soybean oil by Tk 15 per litre. The organization has given this proposal in a letter sent to the senior secretary of the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday. However, the government has not taken a final decision in this regard.

However, the Commerce Ministry said that even if traders propose to increase the price, it will take time to verify the rationale of the matter. Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission will monitor whether it is reasonable to increase the prices at this time. If they submit a report to the Ministry after the observation, a decision will be taken accordingly

Traders say that the increase in the price of crude oil in the international market and the unusual depreciation of the taka against the dollar has increased the price of edible oil. Due to this, the price of edible oil has to be increased.

On October 3, traders had reduced the prices of bottled oil by Tk 14 per litre and loose soybean oil by Tk 17 per litre.











