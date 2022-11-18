Man sent to jail for threatening to foil Nora event

The man who threatened to foil an event in Dhaka featuring noted Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi to be staged today, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday.

The man has been identified as Shajahan Bhuiyan Razu, Chief Executive Officer of Mirror Group.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after hearing on remand plea.

Inspector Amena Khatoon of the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the accused Shahjahan before the court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for quizzing.

Bollywood actress Nora is scheduled to come to Bangladesh today to participate in the shooting of a documentary titled 'Global Achievers Award-2022 Women Empowerment in Bangladesh' at a conference centre in Dhaka under the management of Women Leadership Corporation.