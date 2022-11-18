Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 10:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Man sent to jail for threatening to foil Nora event

Published : Friday, 18 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Court Correspondent

The man who threatened to foil an event in Dhaka featuring noted Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi to be staged today, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday.
The man has been identified as Shajahan Bhuiyan Razu, Chief Executive Officer of Mirror Group.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after hearing on remand plea.
Inspector Amena Khatoon of the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the accused Shahjahan before the court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for quizzing.
Bollywood actress Nora is scheduled to come to Bangladesh today  to participate in the shooting of a documentary titled 'Global Achievers Award-2022 Women Empowerment in Bangladesh' at a conference centre in Dhaka under the management of Women Leadership Corporation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man sent to jail for threatening to foil Nora event
IUB opens Sasheen Centre for Multilingual Excellence
6 including a Chinese nat'l jailed for embezzling Tk 2.59cr
HC order over contempt of court law released
8 more die of dengue, 692 hospitalised
Jamaat Ameer's son put on another two-day ramand
Zahid urges world leaders to come forward to reduce global warming
Collective actions stressed to minimise mass migration for climate change


Latest News
AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday
U-19 cricket: Bangladesh, Pakistan T20 series ends in a draw
Nora Fatehi arrives in Dhaka
BNP's mass rally in Sylhet city Saturday
Asaduzzaman, Amit Saha discuss security-related issues
Man drowns in ditch in Rajbari
People will resist if BNP tries to create anarchy: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 19 Covid cases
FDA approves first drug to delay type 1 diabetes onset
Abed Sarker wants to expand ‘Swadhin Uddyakta’
Most Read News
Japanese envoy’s remark on police’s role in polls “uncalled for”: Cops’ associations
Soybean oil price up by Tk 12 a litre, sugar by Tk 13 a kg
BGMEA honors non-resident Bangladeshis with NRB Award
Convocation costume distributed in poly bags not acceptable: VC Akhtaruzzaman
Japanese envoy tells 'real truth' about last general elections: Fakhrul
DU set to hold its 53rd convocation Saturday
PM urges Kuwait to expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh
Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flight
No dollar crisis from January: BB Governor
Man commits suicide in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft